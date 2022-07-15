Tybee fire department now officially EMS licensed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Fire Department is now officially licensed to operate as an emergency medical service in the state.

Fire department leaders say they’ve never been able to provide this kind of medical care before.

Over the last six months, Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick says they’ve been working for this license. The process involves bringing in a medical doctor who oversees the program, makes sure they have proper medical equipment and properly trained personnel.

Once final inspections were done, the department got its license. Kendrick says the license allows them to carry lifesaving drugs and treat patients who might be experiencing a heart attack or seizure, for example, before an ambulance arrives.

Kendrick says they have several people in the department who are already certified, and others who are working toward their certifications, to administer drugs and use things like their new intubation kits and defibrillator device.

“Prior to this the only thing we could do was really take a blood pressure, check your pulse, give you a little bit of oxygen and if you had low sugar, we could give you glucose but that was really about it. Nobody could really work to their scope of care and skills until we got this licensing,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick says as they continue to move the department forward it’ll be a program more people will want to work for. He says they will begin operating with the new license by August.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.