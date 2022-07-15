Wet morning commute with storms possible this afternoon 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plan on damp roads during the Friday morning commute from overnight showers. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s with pockets of rain possible during the morning. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s, with afternoon showers and storms possible again.

Friday Tybee Tides: -0.1′ 4:17AM I 7.9′ 10:07AM I -0.2′ 4:24PM

Similar to what we saw on Thursday afternoon and evening, a strong storm or two will be possible over the next few afternoons. The main threat, however, is for heavy rain. The atmosphere is primed for downpours, which could lead to a flood advisory being issued over in areas that get the heaviest rain.

The stalled front will hang out over the weekend, with daily rain chances holding into Monday. As the front moves out, rain chances go down slightly by Tuesday with highs back in the lower 90s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical development is not expected over the next five days. Stay tuned for updates!

