You could be paying more property taxes in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill homeowners could have to pay higher property taxes soon.

This comes after the city announced plans to curb rising costs due to inflation.

A Richmond Hill council member said they’re not calling this move is not an increase in the city’s millage rate, but rather a necessary step to keep city services going amid rising prices.

City officials say the millage rate will remain the same as last year at 4.132 mills. But residents could see a small increase in their property taxes.

Officials say it isn’t because of anything the city is doing, but it’s a result of rising inflation and skyrocketing home values.

According to numbers provided by the city, the average Richmond Hill home valued at $250,000 with a homestead exemption would see a $15 increase. And a house without the homestead exemption would see a $35 increase.

City officials say with rising home values, the increase was necessary.

“We’re trying to cope with inflation. We’re trying to cope with $4 a gallon gas and that eats into the budget. And that gas, for example, is used to provide services to the residents. It’d be a matter of us cutting back on some services or having the homeowner pay a little bit more in property tax based on inflation and the rate of increase in property value,” Richmond Hill council member Steve Scholar said.

The city is planning to hold public hearings on this topic for concerned residents in the coming weeks.

The public hearings will be held at the Henderson Room at City Hall, 40 Richard Davis Drive on July 21 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Council Chambers, 40 Richard Davis Drive on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

