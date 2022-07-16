Hundreds of Girl Scouts walk from Hutchinson Island into downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last few days you may have seen the Girl Scouts out and about in their badge-covered vests. The 4-day festival is jam-packed with activities.

One of the biggest is the scavenger hunt that sends the scouts out on a quest to explore the Hostess City.

Organizers say it’s so cool that scouts from across the country get to experience the home of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low. Taking the walk over the Talmadge Bridge is another highlight of the event and it’s very symbolic marking their transition into the next year of being a Girl Scout.

“It’s really a time for Girl Scouts to reflect on all of their achievements that they’ve made throughout the entire year. Reflect on the fun that they’ve had, reflect on the friendships that they’ve made and, really, the bridging is bridging to their next level,” Ceo Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Sue Else said.

The scouts get to enjoy a live concert as part of QuestFest’s closing celebration Saturday night.

