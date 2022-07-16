Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Saturday 07-16-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a mostly cloudy day and mostly dry but as we get into mid-afternoon and before sunset, a few showers even an isolated thunderstorm will develop. They will be relatively short lived, so I don’t think you’ll need to cancel any plans, just duck inside for a bit. We should be mostly dry by 8:32pm sunset with temps just above 80°

We could have some coastal showers/storms overnight - distant lightning can be seen in the skies, but we’ll be dry. Light winds could favor a waterspout risk Sunday morning.

Daybreak Sunday partly cloudy and 73° even some upper 60s west of I-95. Afternoon highs near 88° with a 40% of afternoon showers and storms.

Bermuda High remains off our coast supplying a southerly flow across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry feeding Gulf and Atlantic moisture into the region.

Monday 74/91 with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Tuesday will be the driest day of the forecast with just a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs return to the low 90s. We are tracking a cold front that’s expected to stall before reaching the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Right now, I’m going to forecast a “regular” 30-40% chance of afternoon showers and storms Wednesday through the beginning of next weekend. Depending on the location of the front we’ll change than accordingly. Highs will reach the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

BEACHES: Rip Current Risk...Low

MARINE: Tonight...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, a slight chance of a shower or storm after midnight. Sunday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Sunday night...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, a chance of showers and tstorms in the evening, then showers and tstorms likely after midnight. Monday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, some showers even a tstorm possible in the morning.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

