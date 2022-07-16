Pedestrian injured after being hit by car on HWY 80

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Highway 80 coming off of I-95.

Police received the call at around 8:30 p.m.

The person that was injured was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, they were conscious at the scene.

Pooler Police are on the scene as they continue to collect evidence but the road is open.

