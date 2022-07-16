Sky Cams
Progress being made on parking, roads near Enmarket Arena

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been five months since Savannah’s Enmarket Arena opened its doors with thousands of people filling the seats for the shows.

People have been waiting months for the parking lots and roadwork near the arena to be completed.

It’s been slow, but progress is showing.

WTOC Investigates found out a few months ago that construction of the lots lagged because experts found hazardous industrial chemicals.

Now, the South parking lot of the arena is paved and being used, holding up to 900 vehicles.

Following closely behind are the main roadways to the arena that the city’s director of mobility services said are getting closer to completion.

“We’re widening Gwinnett to a four lane divided roadway with bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides. They’re widening the canal so the bridge was reconstructed,” said Stephen Henry.

Construction on the extension of Gwinnett Street over the Springfield Canal has been ongoing for two years, but Henry said it should be open to vehicle traffic by the end of the month.

For now, it will be one lane in each direction while the rest of the work continues.

Stiles Ave. shouldn’t be far behind. It’s being widened to a four lane divided roadway.

These projects had several delays according to Henry, but he said they’re still making good time.

“Underground utilities...the improvements were made next to a very old waterworks building with a lot of different lines coming out from that building. With any construction project you have some unanticipated conflicts under the surface.”

He said the projects are coming together and his staff have been documenting, making signal timing changes and monitoring traffic flow during shows.

“You’ll see this area transform over the next few months especially when Gwinnett Street is open. The traffic congestion we experience during events...you’ll see a lot of relief.”

The mayor said earlier this week that construction on the northern lot is expected to start in August. That will add 900 to 1,000 more spaces.

