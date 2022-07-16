‘This family here has a void’: Family members of a man shot and killed by a Savannah police officer marched demanding action

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family members of a man shot and killed by a Savannah police officer marched down Savannah streets Saturday demanding action.

Activists joined relatives of Saudi Lee in calling for change after he was shot last month on Gwinnett Street.

“This is unacceptable, this cannot happen again.”

In an impassioned march, activist, community members, and family are calling for action after a Savannah Police officer shot and killed 31-year-old Saudi Lee .

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lee was walking in the middle of the street when an officer went up to him. After showing his wallet and saying he had a permit to carry, GBI agents say he pulled his weapon and officers shot him after a short chase.

“This family here has a void a hole in their heart because that void could never be filled,” Rev. Alan Mainor said.

Organizers of Saturday’s march took their voices from Carver Village to City Hall calling for reforms within the Savannah police department.

“We have a Black mayor and several Black city councilmen. This should never take place,” Elder James Johnson, CEO, Racial Justice Network said.

Officer Ernest Ferguson has been placed on administrative leave following the shooting but has not been criminally charged.

Lee’s family criticized the officer saying the problems aren’t anything new.

“He had run ins with lots of people out here in this neighborhood. People were videoing him, calling the department, reporting him and they did nothing about it,” Timothy Lee, Saudi Lee’s Uncle said.

But Savannah Police say they’re not aware of any complaints about their officers made by Carver Village community members

Lee’s family also disputed investigator’s account of what happened when Lee was killed as organizers are calling for city leaders to do more to stop officer involved shootings in Savannah.

“I put this burden on the back of mayor Johnson. People in Savannah need to know that if this continues and the mayor don’t do anything about reforming this police department, then he needs tor resign or be voted out,” Elder James Johnson said.

As Lee’s family now looks for change in the wake of his death.

