UGA’s Nolan Smith hosts 2nd Pups Day Out Youth Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah native Nolan Smith sacked Bryce Young on the final play of the National Championship game as the Bulldogs ended a 40-year title drought.

Saturday he was back home hosting a youth camp.

Over 150 campers ages 10 to 17 came out and competed through drills, being coached up by Smith and some teammates, including South Effingham’s Austin Blaske, now a redshirt sophomore center for the Dawgs.

The rising senior linebacker said the camp has grown since last year, and they were even able to give away some backpacks to campers; something NIL changes have allowed him to do.

He said giving back is the most important part of all this.

“This is my city. Like if you don’t try to strive and make your city better, then what are you doing? You’re just being a part of the community and just watching things go by. I don’t want to watch it go by. I want to help kids and just impact someone while I’m on this Earth,” Smith explained. “Hopefully next year we do bikes, and I keep going up and up and give out things to kids that are less fortunate what they really need.”

Smith said his mom really wanted him to graduate as he would be the first in the family to do so, so that played a big part in his return for his senior season. He said he’s set to graduate with a mathematics degree.

Smith, alongside Head Coach Kirby Smart and former Pierce County quarterback Stetson Bennett will be on hand representing Georgia at SEC Media Days on Wednesday in Atlanta.

In the championship season, Smith had 56 tackles, including nine for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and 27 quarterback hurries.

