Beaufort Water Festival continues throughout the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival kicked off on Friday, and it’s continued through this weekend.

Festival officials say Saturday’s concert by the Eli Young Band drew a large crowd and they don’t expect those numbers to go down.

Sunday, the main event was slated to be Children’s Day from 11 to 3.

There was a delay because of heavy rain, but crowds weren’t discouraged.

Many people were walking around with umbrellas or hanging out under a pavilion.

Event organizers say that the willingness to ride out the rain is a testament to how well the festival is going so far.

“We have record number crowds, everybody has been happy and excited. We have a phenomenal crowd here for Children’s Day right now, but unfortunately, we’re on a delay for the weather,” Aracely Johnson said.

The weather did push some people inside restaurants on the waterfront, including Luther’s Rare and Well Done. Owner Ron Stavac says that business from festival-goers has been phenomenal.

“It’s been busy. It’s been very yesterday. A lot of yesterday was crazy, it was just crazy. Right through the night, until closing. Water Festival is the best ten days of the year for downtown, not just us,” Ron Stevak said.

The last event of the day was the teen dance.

The festival continues all throughout the week, and will end next Sunday.

