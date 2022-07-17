Man found lying in the road after shooting in Bulloch Co.

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to Maria Sorell Road around 1:41 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found a man that sustained gunshot wounds lying in the road . The man appeared critically injured, according to officials.

Deputies began first aid measures but the man died at the scene.

While at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car on fire a short distance away.

After that, fire units from multiple stations responded and put the fire out.

Investigators are processing the car for evidence, and it has not been verified that the two incidents are related.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Reid Odom at 912-764-1785.

