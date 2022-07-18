Black Creek Golf Club reopens after being hit by tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Golf lovers in north Bryan County once again have the option to hit the links in that area.

The course at the Black Creek Golf Club has reopened following major damage from April’s deadly tornado.

Black Creek Golf Club was at the epicenter of the tornado’s strength. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado passed through there at the height of its fury with winds at 185 mile per hour.

And course owners say, it took a lot of work to get the course open again.

Video taken from the club house porch when the tornado unleashed its fierce winds shows the storm’s power.

“It’s just really unfathomable how much damage it did and how much debris there was,” said owner Hal Godwin.

Today, the clubhouse remains damaged but the course is welcoming golfers back at the height of busy summer season.

“People have been surprised about what has changed and how much it actually did change the golf course.”

Course owner Hal Godwin showed us around the course as he describes the countless hours of work it took to remove the more than 500 damaged trees from the greens.

“This right here was devastated.”

Once tree-lined fairways are now reduced to open fields, as Godwin says, they’ve had to build up mounds to separate course holes.

“We were basically just trying to get our head above water, because we were pretty well underwater.”

But those who have returned to Black Creek say, they’re happy to be back on the course while also coping with the scars left from the tornado.

“It’s pretty surreal honestly. I haven’t been in this area to see the aftermath…only on TV, but throughout the years that I have been playing here, it’s a huge blessing that it’s still open and still here,” said golfer Kenneth Kelly.

And while Godwin is happy to be open again, he says the work is not complete.

“It got very overwhelming for a little bit but we put our faith in God and our friends and our family and with everybody’s help and support, we pulled through it. We’ve come a long way since the tornado hit but we still have a long way to go.”

As he hopes the reopening is a hole in one.

Godwin says the financial toll was just as profound as the physical one. This clubhouse remains because Godwin says he’s still working with his insurance company on assessments.

He says he expects the final claim to be more than $2 million.

