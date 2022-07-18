Sky Cams
Christmas in July donation drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While it may be hard to think about Christmas when the temperatures sit in the 90s, but a group in Bryan County is hoping you’ll think about doing some early Christmas shopping this month.

It’s put on by Bryan County first responders. The Bryan County Children’s Fund Empty Stocking Program helps provide a brighter holiday for families in need, and that need could be even greater this year.

Wendy Futch, the executive director of Bryan County Family Connection, joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at how you can help.

You can view their wish list on Amazon.

