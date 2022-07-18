Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being struck by a car Sunday.

Officials say the investigation determined a cyclist was traveling west on E. Oglethorpe Highway in the right west travel lane.

The crash took place in the area of 1190 E. Oglethrope Highway near Wallace Martin Drive around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The person was hit in the rear by a car which was traveling in the right lane behind it.

After being taken to the hospital for treatment, the victim died from the injuries.

The cyclist’s name has not been released yet. There was minor damage to the front right of the sedan.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team I (SCRTI) will assist with this investigation.

