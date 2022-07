EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of McCall Road in Effingham County will be closed for the next week for railroad track repairs.

The track being worked on is two miles north of Hwy 21 and just north of Blandford Elementary.

There are detours posted.

The closure is expected to last until Monday, July 25.

