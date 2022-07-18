Doctor speaks about high demand for vasectomies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vasectomies are gaining popularity across the country and even in some areas here locally.

“This is a huge issue, I think probably the most important issue in men’s health this year with the recent court ruling.”

That important matter being Vasectomies.

It’s a procedure used as male contraception that Dr. Manuel Perez at The Urology Group in Hardeeville says is getting more interest after Roe V Wade was overturned.

He sees patients in Southeast Georgia and the Low Country.

“Well they’re very concerned about not only right here right now, whether they’re sexual partner is going to get pregnant or not, but also down the road. I think with this recent court ruling overturning Roe V Wade, there may be further restrictions on abortion people are very concerned about,” Dr. Manuel Perez said.

As a result of the ruling, abortions are now banned in South Carolina after six weeks in most cases. And a similar law is expected to take effect in Georgia.

“Dr. Perez says since the overturning of Roe V Wade there’s been a 25 percent increase in men coming here to get vasectomies.”

“Couples are concerned about restriction of contraception.”

He says those worries are also growing after Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas’ concurring opinion that cases addressing contraception should be revisited.

One reason being vasectomies don’t have to be permanent.

“Vasectomies are reversible. The success rates are pretty high up till the ten year mark for reversals.”

The procedure takes about 15 minutes, according to Dr. Perez. He used to perform 3 to 5 vasectomies a week typically for men ages 30 to 40. Now he does about six a week.

“We’re seeing older patients coming in because they are concerned about the inadvertent pregnancy that may occur when they’re off contraception.”

So now with men of all ages considering the procedure, Dr. Perez believes interest will just continue to grow.

