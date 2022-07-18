Early start to school this year in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It may be hard to believe but summer is already winding down for some kids in the Lowcountry.

School in Jasper County, S.C. is ready to start earlier than it ever has before.

Teachers’ workshops are happening now, and students will be back on campus July 25. A few weeks later, parents will be invited into schools as the district shifts to a year-round schedule - a move that has fathers divided.

“It sucks. We usually go on vacation in the summertime, and it messed everything up,” Jasper County parent Nigel Lewis said.

“I don’t feel either way about it. I’m OK with it,” Jasper County parent Rene Mosley said.

He says young kids in school, like his 9-year-old, need as much social interaction as they can get.

“My daughter in particular is kind of itching to get back to school and see her friends, things like that,” Mosley said.

But Lewis, who has three kids, says there are bigger problems to deal with.

“They got to get somebody in here that knows the county, knows the kids and you know, knows how to work the system and so far they don’t have nobody that can do that,” Lewis said.

The district denied our request for an interview but has put out two informational letters for parents as the first day approaches, both of those are visible on their website.

