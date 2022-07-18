Sky Cams
Intersection of Main Street in Downtown Statesboro closed

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of South, North, East, and West Main Streets next to the Courthouse in downtown Statesboro is closed.

The intersection has been shut down as the Statesboro Fire Department works to extinguish a truck fire, according to the City of Statesboro.

