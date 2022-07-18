Intersection of Main Street in Downtown Statesboro closed

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of South, North, East, and West Main Streets next to the Courthouse in downtown Statesboro is closed.

The intersection has been shut down as the Statesboro Fire Department works to extinguish a truck fire, according to the City of Statesboro.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️Please avoid the intersection of South, North, East, and West Main Streets in Downtown next to the Courthouse. The intersection has been shut down as the Statesboro Fire Department works to extinguish a truck fire. The area should be cleared in a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/SQTfHJCAWD — City of Statesboro (@CityStatesboro) July 18, 2022

