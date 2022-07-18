Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Monday 07-18-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rainstorms have been developing from the southwest and moving up along I-95 and out to sea this afternoon. Where it hasn’t rained like Statesboro, Vidalia, Claxton and Hazlehurst, it’s 90° with heat indices from 95-100°. Southwest winds have kept the sea breeze pinned to the coast, but it may be on the move later this afternoon so we’ll keep a chance of showers/storms in the forecast through about 8:31pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday 75° mostly sunny, afternoon high 92° 30% chance of afternoon summertime thunderstorms.

Daybreak Wednesday 76° mostly sunny, afternoon high 94° 30% chance of afternoon summertime thunderstorms.

Thursday night into Friday could feature more substantial storm development due to a weak front approaching from the northwest. However, high pressure builds in, and the weekend is looking hot, muggy, with a chance of an afternoon storm, that looks manageable and that we can all follow along due to our familiar summertime pattern.

MARINE...Tonight: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 4-5 ft, chance of thunderstorms early this evening. Tuesday...SW winds 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wednesday: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, and again in the evening.

