Jasper County leaders say they’re prepared for the PGA tour

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA tour will return to the Lowcountry in just a few months, with the CJ Cup at Congaree. Now, county leaders are saying they’re more ready for this tournament than they were for the Palmetto Championship last year.

When a champ was crowned at Congaree last June, there was no guarantee there would ever be another. Now we know this October will change that, and the county is excited to play host once again.

“Every time South Carolina gets a golf event and they come to Ridgeland, it’s better for us and it’s better for the state,” Director of Development Services Danny Lucas said.

Jasper County leaders say they’re more prepared for the PGA tour this time around, starting at the airport.

“We’ll have fuel sales or fuel available for aircraft, we’ll have a new ramp available and we also have a temporary terminal fixed space operations building.”

That temporary building expected to provide the service these pros are used to.

“We have all the amenities that flight crews need and all the things the conveniences that passengers need.”

Emergency services say they’re more prepared as well, as their staffing level has increased.

“With our current staffing we should be able to, but if we encounter some challenges our neighboring jurisdictions have in the past always been a tremendous support,”

Director of Emergency Services Russell Wells said.

Last year, the June tournament came with high temperatures so Wells says October weather will be better for everyone too.

“It’s going to be a great time, it’s going to be a great venue. Temperatures should go down and humidity should go with it.”

The PGA Tour’s return to Jasper County is just three months away and we’ll continue to update you on the area’s preparations as it approaches.

