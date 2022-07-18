Man arrested for murder in Varnville

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - One man is in custody for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in Hampton County.

Hampton County Sheriff’s office says officers responded Saturday.

They found the woman unconscious and unresponsive in a residence.

When EMS and Fire got there they determined she had died from her injuries.

Eugene Welch was arrested Sunday on Murder Charges.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call the Hampton County Sheriff’s office at (803) 914-2200, or Toll Free Tip Line: (866) 942-1120.



