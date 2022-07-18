New program aims at tackling human sex trafficking in foster care

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Putting an end to human sex trafficking, that’s what Gilliard & Company in Pooler is now working to do with their newest program, ‘Mission I’m Possible.’

“Out of all those that have become victims of sex trafficking 60% of those are part of the foster system in one way or another. So, we have to stop this issue,” said Permanency Mentor Coordinator Natasha Federico.

The goal is to help raise awareness, resources and physical support, including teaching self-defense for individuals in group and foster homes.

But perhaps just as important for Federico, is pairing kids with mentors.

“It creates the support system; it creates that family, so you want to make kin like relationships. You’re becoming a family. If you have a strong support system, like I did growing up, and you have someone checking in on you all hours of the day and night. You’re going places, doing things, you have that love and support, you’re less likely to become a victim of sex trafficking.’”

‘Mission I’m Possible’ does have their first fundraiser coming up September 4 at Amped Fitness from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more about the program and how you can help end human sex trafficking click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.