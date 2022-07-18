Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

New program aims at tackling human sex trafficking in foster care

Gilliard & Co. recently partnered to create ‘Mission I’m Possible’
Mission I'm Possible
Mission I'm Possible(Gilliard & Co)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Putting an end to human sex trafficking, that’s what Gilliard & Company in Pooler is now working to do with their newest program, ‘Mission I’m Possible.’

“Out of all those that have become victims of sex trafficking 60% of those are part of the foster system in one way or another. So, we have to stop this issue,” said Permanency Mentor Coordinator Natasha Federico.

The goal is to help raise awareness, resources and physical support, including teaching self-defense for individuals in group and foster homes.

But perhaps just as important for Federico, is pairing kids with mentors.

“It creates the support system; it creates that family, so you want to make kin like relationships. You’re becoming a family. If you have a strong support system, like I did growing up, and you have someone checking in on you all hours of the day and night. You’re going places, doing things, you have that love and support, you’re less likely to become a victim of sex trafficking.’”

‘Mission I’m Possible’ does have their first fundraiser coming up September 4 at Amped Fitness from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more about the program and how you can help end human sex trafficking click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Police investigating crash involving moped on Skidaway Road
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Man found lying in the road after shooting in Bulloch Co.
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after being hit by car Sunday in Hinesville
Stephen Smith Headstone
Family of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run unveiled his headstone
File Graphic
Man hospitalized after being shot with crossbow, police search for shooter

Latest News

Black Creek Golf Club reopens after being hit by tornado
Black Creek Golf Club reopens after being hit by tornado
Man arrested for murder in Varnville
Man arrested for murder in Varnville
Police lights
Pedestrian killed after tire flies off car, according to police
Detours on McCall Road for railroad track repairs