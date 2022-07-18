Sky Cams
Pedestrian killed after tire flies off car, according to police

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian died after a tire flew off a car over the weekend.

Police say it happened Sunday on Staley Avenue. According to their preliminary investigation, a Toyota Highlander was traveling east on Staley Avenue from Montgomery Street when one of the front tires came off of the vehicle and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk in the area.

The pedestrian, 67-year-old Edith Fields, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

