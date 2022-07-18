Sky Cams
‘Rainy Days and Mondays’: Slow-moving showers with possible isolated flooding this afternoon

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us, especially inland, will be dry during the morning.

Temperatures start out in the mid 70s with a light southwesterly breeze. Highs top out near 90s as rain chances increase in the afternoon. The showers will be slow-moving, so isolated flooding is possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.0′ 6:46AM I 7.5′ 1:02PM I 0.7′ 7:07PM

Temperatures grow warmer on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, closer to average for the middle of July. Although it won’t be completely dry, we’ll see less coverage of rain on Tuesday compared to many other days this work week.

Isolated storms are possible each afternoon through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s away from the coast. A weak front could up our rain chance slightly Thursday/Friday, but we will keep an eye on it.

An early look at the weekend shows a slightly better chance of rain on Saturday vs. Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 90s both afternoons.

Tropical Update:

The tropics are quiet, with no development expected over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

