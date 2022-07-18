UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after being hit by car Sunday in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a cyclist was hit by a car Sunday in Hinesville.

According to GSP, the crash took place in the area of 1190 E. Oglethrope Highway near Wallace Martin Drive around 5 p.m. The person was hit in the rear by a car which was traveling in the right lane behind it.

GSP released information to WTOC initially saying the cyclist had died. On Monday morning, an update was provided that the cyclist was at the hospital and was stable.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team I (SCRTI) will assist with this investigation.

