2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A homicide suspect killed himself in the parking lot of his former employer, according to police records.

A 28-year-old woman was found dead in a vehicle at a hotel on Yvette J. Hagins Drive near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport around 5 p.m. on July 12. According to airport police, Madalyn Coulter - who is a veteran and mother - died after being shot at that location.

On the day she died, Coulter’s boss from her work called the police when she didn’t show up for her shift, which he said was unusual. According to the incident report, police were looking for Coulter for hours.

Madalyn Coulter (Family of Madalyn)

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Zachary Scalf. Scalf was found dead the same day in the parking lot of Nine Line Apparel, his former employer, on Fort Argyle Road. Scalf died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police found messages between Scalf and Coulter on her personal phone at her residence. According to police and family, Scalf was Coulter’s ex-boyfriend.

According to the missing person report filed for Coulter, police found messages from Scalf wanting her to meet him at a place they had talked about meeting over a phone call. That place was not known or texted about in the messages.

Scalf, a veteran, is well-known for appearing in videos and advertisements for Nine Line as well as officially appearing on the 2020 ballot for U.S. President. He posted a video to his Instagram account, also on July 12, saying he was struggling and there were some choices you can’t come back from.

According to a statement from the CEO of Nine Line, Coulter was also a former Nine Line employee.

WTOC was able to speak to some of Coulter’s family, who say they’re shocked by her death and just don’t understand why it happened.

“Senseless. This is senseless. It doesn’t make sense to us,” said Jackie and George Miller. “There were so many places for him to go to seek help. There are so many other things to do than to take the life of someone that has nothing to do with you.”

The Millers are Coulter’s sister and brother-in-law. They said Coulter was a wonderful mother to her son and aunt to their children.

The following statement is from Nine Line CEO Tyler Merritt:

“Nine Line isn’t just a business or a team; we’re a family, bound by similar values and a shared commitment to those who serve in the nation’s uniform. That makes the news of the tragic loss of two friends, veterans, and former employees all the more difficult to process. While we struggle to understand and search for answers for what led to these awful events that cut these lives short, our hearts and prayers go out to their families.”

