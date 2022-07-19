Sky Cams
5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

