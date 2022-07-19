Appling County using COVID relief funds to help purchase school supplies

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting ready for the new school year, district leaders in Appling County say they’re doing everything they can to support families in the year ahead.

Ride past Appling County’s schools and you’ll see cars for principals and teachers already on campus getting ready. Appling County’s superintendent says they’re eager to start the year.

“We finished school with a low, flat line as far as COVID. We’re hoping to start this year more like normal than in recent years, if that’s even a term anymore,” Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland said.

She says they’ll have plans in place if they see a rise in COVID cases. But they plan to hold classes in-person without virtual options.

The district announced they’ll use some of their COVID relief funds to purchase school supplies for all K-12 students.

“We feel that it’s somethings we can utilize for parents to help put students on a more level playing field.”

She says districts across the country are trying to get students caught up in learning gaps that happened during the pandemic. That means offering tutor sessions during school, after school, and it the summer.

“We’ll bring some retired teachers back in. They’re creative in that way to do the tutoring to help catch those skills up.”

She says they’ll work aggressively to get students caught up on skills that might have taken a backseat during the pandemic. She says it’s now time for moving students ahead.

“We’re trying to communicate even more with parents on the things they can do at home to help students because we feel that is important.”

She says everyone working together can help bring students along on the skills they need.

