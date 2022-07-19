Bacon County schools prepare for students to return

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bacon County schools will open with all 2,300 students meeting in person. District administrators say the process started at the end of last school year.

“We tried to go back to some normalcy in the spring with our regular Honors Day, our regular graduation, things like that,” said Assistant Superintendent Traci Martin.

Bacon County’s school board voted to allocate part of their Covid-19 relief funds to purchasing school supplies for every student.

Martin says those are already sitting at the county’s four schools.

“They’ve already given the supplies for every student. Regardless of economic status, everybody gets the same supplies whether that’s a three ring binder or a pack of pencils, or crayons. Every student gets the same exact thing.”

She says it might not sound like much, but could be a big difference-maker for struggling families.

She says the district is trying to get more information to parents through the district website and social media to help parents re-connect with teachers and schools and refocus on educating students.

“I think everybody is ready to go to school like we did in 2019. I think that’s everybody’s goal.”

She says they’ll keep some protocols in place to protect from Covid but their focus will be on teaching students and preparing them for the future.

