Chatham Area Transit bus involved in hit-and-run crash; passengers treated for minor injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening on Wheaton Street.

According to CAT, a white cargo van made contact with a CAT bus. The driver, in an attempt to avoid the collision, swerved and the bus came to a stop in Blackshear Park.

CAT says that the occupants of the white van left the scene on foot.

Occupants in the CAT bus were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please contact Savannah Police, or Patrick Fahey, CAT’s Safety Manager.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.