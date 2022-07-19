Sky Cams
Chatham Area Transit bus involved in hit-and-run crash; passengers treated for minor injuries

Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening on Wheaton Street.

According to CAT, a white cargo van made contact with a CAT bus. The driver, in an attempt to avoid the collision, swerved and the bus came to a stop in Blackshear Park.

CAT says that the occupants of the white van left the scene on foot.

Occupants in the CAT bus were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please contact Savannah Police, or Patrick Fahey, CAT’s Safety Manager.

