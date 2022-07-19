Sky Cams
Chatham Co. clergy members participate in active shooter training
By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clergy members from around Chatham County got tips from law enforcement experts about what safety measures they need to protect themselves from an active shooter.

It’s all part of quarterly training through Chatham Emergency Management Agency’s disaster faith network.

Representatives with Chatham Emergency Management Agency said that every municipality within Chatham County was represented today, about 100 people from around 30 houses of worship throughout the County.

It’s preparation for a worst-case-scenario situation, an active shooter inside a church.

“Churches aren’t exempt from situations like this. How can we forget about Charleston? It was a church,” said Pastor Charles Roberson.

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Pastor Charles Roberson is talking about the nine members of the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina who were shot to death back in 2015.

“The real hope is that it never happens, but if it happens, we want to have a plan and we want to know what our steps are going to be.”

To help the room full of church leaders formulate a plan, and to start to think about what steps they may want to consider to make their house of worship a harder target, representatives from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, Department of Homeland Security and local police leaders shared their expertise and strategy suggestions including looking at whether or not to arm certain members of the congregation.

“Different churches will have to come up with a strategy that fits their organization, so some churches may choose to do that. It may come to that. I’m hopeful that it won’t come to that for us.”

Host agency CEMA says they are appealing to Chatham County’s churches and their leaders with this training because they know the influence and reach each has.

“It’s not about living in fear, it’s making sure that you know what can happen, educating people as to what could happen, and what your response needs to be,” Chelsea Sawyer.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

