Chatham Co. negotiates how to split revenue to help reduce property taxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations are underway between Chatham County and all of its towns and cities about how to split revenue from a penny Local Option Sales Tax that’s designed to help reduce property taxes.

Local Option Sales Tax has been around in Georgia since the 1970′s, and the terms of how money gathered by the penny tax is distributed within Counties is negotiated after each Census is completed.

With the 2020 Census data in hand, Chatham County leaders anticipate LOST will account for just over $107 million that would be split nine ways.

Back on the 13th of this month, the cities in Chatham County collectively proposed that the cities split roughly 88-percent of that pot, while the County gets the rest.

County leaders came back today with a counter-proposal of a 50-50 split, noting the dozens of services they provide that benefit the entire County, and the ability they’d have to lower property tax county-wide.

“The County would roll back the taxes for everyone, and then each municipality would have the ability to roll back,” Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said.

Speaking on behalf of the municipalities, Savannah City Manager Jay Melder offered an alternative 86-14 split, with the cities again taking the majority of the tax revenue.

“We’re here in negotiations, we’re negotiating in good faith, and we’re just trying to make the best decisions for our taxpayers. Because at the end of the day it’s the same penny,” City Manager Jay Melder said.

Clearly not on the same page with how the hundreds of millions in tax revenue will be divided up, the negotiations will now go into mediation.

Melder said during today’s workshop that leaders throughout the County can’t let these dollars go away, highlighting in his presentation how much property tax would go up for residents in each municipality.

For instance, in Savannah, without this tax residents would pay about $600 more a year in property tax for a $150,000 home.

In Pooler, the increase for the same valued property would be about $400 more a year.

“It’s incumbent upon us to make the right decisions and split this thing fairly so that we can continue to get this good deal for our residents, and continue to provide the level of services...but also to do what LOST is intended to, which is keep property taxes as low as possible,” Melder said.

Melder says in order to keep LOST around, all parties involved have to come to an agreement and submit a new certificate for LOST to the state by the end of the year.

