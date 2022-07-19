Coaches and players prepare for the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of high school football fans are counting down the clock to kickoff. In our region, the season will start with two games in Statesboro.

Coaches and players for the teams who’ll take part in the Erk Russell Classic say they’re as excited as any fans to line up and start the season here at Paulson Stadium.

Coaches from near and far spoke Tuesday about their enthusiasm to take part in the 11th annual classic. Teams from Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch, Portal, and Twiggs County will square off in what’s becoming a draw for south Georgia teams and fans.

“It gives the teams-below Macon- the chance to play in a great stadium, so we can showcase what’s here. It makes a great atmosphere and the kids get very excited,” Darryl Hopkins said.

Proceeds from the Erk Russell classic go to a Georgia Southern football scholarship started by former Georgia Southern players, including many who played for Coach Ruseell in the 1980′s.

And those games kick off August 27. In Statesboro, Dal Cannady WTOC news.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.