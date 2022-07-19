Sky Cams
Comedy series coming to Plant Riverside District

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s biggest entertainment areas has already featured musicians, magicians, and acrobats. Now, Plant Riverside District is bringing nationally known comedians to town.

Plant Riverside has announced a partnership with Big Comedy Network to bring a comedy series to District Live.

District Live, Plant Riverside District’s state-of-the-art performance venue, will begin hosting live comedy shows this summer with a special kick-off event featuring stand-up comedian Gina Brillon from “America’s Got Talent” on August 4-6. Additional headliners include Comedy Central superstar Steve Byrne on September 8-10 and Southern comedy sensation Rocky Dale Davis on October 27-29. All performances are for ages 18 and up.

The “Big Comedy Network at District Live” series will feature live weekday and weekend performances with cabaret-style seating, drink specials and more.

Show times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets for Thursday night performances are $22 per person and $15 for SCAD students. General admission tickets for Friday and Saturday evening performances are $22 per person and $29 for VIP tickets with preferred seating. Tickets are available at plantriverside.com.

