‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Hammerhead shark tagged in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A massive hammerhead shark was caught in Hilton Head and it likely would’ve set records.

But the crew that caught the apex predator, decided to release it back into the water.

A shark that would’ve crushed the state record.

“The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg it was like oh my gosh, we’ve got a killer whale or a hammerhead on this is nuts,” Chip Michalove, Charter Fisherman said.

For this fisherman, the second time was the charm.

“We saw this fish actually the day before and I couldn’t get her to eat.”

So he went back out to the same spot a day later, looking for the giant.

“I had some customers in from Virginia that were really really experienced and I knew that black tips or any type of mackerel they weren’t going to be impressed with that.”

Once they got it.

“Oh my gosh it was like hooking a submarine.”

He says the hammerhead dragged the boat for 4 miles, and once they finally corralled it the records were an after thought.

“I love these sharks, they’ve given me a great life. If it wasn’t for them I don’t know where I’d be so if I can do something to help them I’m happy to do it.”

Michalove catches sharks year round, but this experience anchored deep.

“It’s just one of those things that take you a couple of days to recover from.”

He tagged the shark and now that he’s back to normal operations

Hopes to see it again.

“I mean this is a fish that’s probably cycled though this area for probably 20 or 30 years so there’s a pretty decent chance she’ll be back.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.