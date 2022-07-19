Former Nine Line employee connected to death near airport; dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A homicide suspect killed himself in the parking lot of his former employer, according to police records.

A 28-year-old woman was found dead in a vehicle at a hotel on Yvette J. Hagins Drive near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport around 5 p.m. on July 12. According to airport police, Madalyn Coulter died after being shot at that location. According to the incident report, police were looking for Coulter for hours.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Zachary Scalf. Scalf was found dead the same day in the parking lot of Nine Line Apparel, his former employer, on Fort Argyle Road. Scalf died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Scalf is well-known for appearing in videos and advertisements for Nine Line as well as officially appearing on the 2020 ballot for U.S. President. He posted a video to his Instagram account, also on July 12, saying he was struggling and there were some choices you can’t come back from.

According to a statement from the CEO of Nine Line, Coulter was also a former Nine Line employee.

The following statement is from Nine Line CEO Tyler Merritt:

“Nine Line isn’t just a business or a team; we’re a family, bound by similar values and a shared commitment to those who serve in the nation’s uniform. That makes the news of the tragic loss of two friends, veterans, and former employees all the more difficult to process. While we struggle to understand and search for answers for what led to these awful events that cut these lives short, our hearts and prayers go out to their families.”

