Georgia Southern football running back retiring

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football running back J.D. King is retiring from football, according to a statement posted on his Twitter.

King is originally from Fitzgerald, Georgia and has been playing for the Georgia Southern Eagles since 2019 after transferring from Oklahoma State University.

In the statement, King said in part, “It is with a humble heart that I would like to announce my retirement from the game I love. My body and my mind tell me it is time to take my next in life.”

The full statement is below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

