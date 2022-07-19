Sky Cams
Guyton to reduce school zone speeding

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A heads up to Guyton drivers, speed cameras will be implemented at Guyton Elementary school when kids go back to class this fall.

Drivers will get a citation in the mail if you go more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit in the school zone.

There will a 30 day warning period where you won’t have to pay a fine.

The system says they are implementing the program after a study found 684 people sped in the school zone over a 5 day period.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

