Inflation impacting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Inflation is soaring across the country and is taking a toll on communities across the country.

Inflation hit a 41-year-high, with prices jumping more than 9% compared to last year. That means the average household spent almost $500 more last month to buy the same goods and services.

Households aren’t the only ones feeling the impact. Nonprofits like Second Harvest are starting to feel the financial impact as well.

That could be a big problem for those who rely on their services.

Second Harvest gives out millions of meals to families each year and they transport truckloads of it to organizations across the southeast.

With inflation of food and gas, they’ve had to scale back.

“People who’ve never been to a food bank are seeking assistance because they just can’t make ends meet and put food on the table,” said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

The organization is a go-to place for families dealing with food insecurity especially during the summer when kids are out of school.

“I was checking the fuel book a couple of weeks ago and there was a $500 charge for fuel and I went and found the driver and I’m like ‘what did you do?’” Crouch said.

The nonprofit’s executive director said their fuel costs are up by 50%.

“That has really impacted our bottom line of what we’re able to do and where we’re able to go.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor reported for the 12 months ending in June, the consumer price index went up by 9.1%, the fastest year-over-year jump since the ‘80′s.

They added gasoline, shelter, and food as the the largest contributors.

“We used to be able to buy a truckload of peanut butter for $40,000 to $45,000 and that same truckload now is in the $60,000 to $65,000 range.”

They’ve given out thousands of meals to families this summer so they hear the need directly from the community.

“Mom and dad are still working or mom’s working and dad’s working and that rent is still the same and there’s just no way to make it all work.”

Second Harvest said inflation is also pushing them to scale back some of their mobile food pantries. They plan to write for more grants to make sure they can bring enough money in to get people the food they need. They also want more agencies and organizations in rural areas to partner with them to address as much of the need as possible.

Since school is starting back, Second Harvest’s summer feeding will end soon. You can check out their website for other programs and resources available.

