Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Tuesday 07-19-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of sunshine and 90s are giving way to darker clouds, some rain and a few storms this afternoon and early evening. At 2pm there is light rain storm in Bulloch, Bryan, and Evans Counties moving along I-16. To the west of the viewing area, a storm in Easton to Tifton will be moving east; a few organized storms producing gusty winds are possible.

Daybreak Wednesday mostly sunny 75° afternoon 94° with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms.

Thursday will be fairly similar to Wednesday with slightly less coverage of showers and t-storms as a cold front (in name only) will drop into the area Thursday night, then dissipate Friday. Friday there’s a 60% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

High pressure will build in for the weekend, with a lesser chance of thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure may form in the northern Caribbean by late weekend and and move westward across central Florida early next week. That would lead to a wetter forecast by next week.

MARINE: Today and Tonight: A tighter pressure gradient and stronger flow aloft will keep some stronger southwesterly winds going in the coastal waters today and through this evening. The gradient will tighten Wednesday night through Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Smallo Craft Advisories may be issued as gusts reach 25-30 knots. Seas will average 2-4 feet through the period, although some 5 footers could breach Lowcountry beaches to Tybee by end of the week. Marine conditions are expected to gradually improve over the weekend.

RIP CURRENTS: There is a Moderate Risk for all of our beaches Tuesday.

