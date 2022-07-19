Sky Cams
Lower 90s, afternoon showers and storms ahead

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our day starts out with many of us waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures grow warmer on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, closer to average for the middle of July. A few spotty showers are possible before lunchtime, but our best chance for showers and storms is mid afternoon into the early evening.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 7:37AM I 7.4′ 1:57PM I 1.2′ 8:06PM

Isolated storms are possible each afternoon through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s away from the coast. A weak front could up our rain chance slightly Friday, but we will keep an eye on it.

Marine forecast: Not a bad beach/boating day! Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet. Isolated showers will be around in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s. The UV index will be in the extreme category, so don’t forget to apply and reapply sunscreen! Heat index values will be as high as 105 degrees, but a southwesterly breeze of 10-15 miles per hour will make it feel a bit more comfortable.

An early look at the weekend shows a slightly better chance of rain on Saturday vs. Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 90s both afternoons. This trend looks to continue into early next week.

Tropical Update:

The tropics are quiet, with no development expected over the next five days.

