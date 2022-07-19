Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pedestrian killed after tire flies off car, according to police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East 32nd Street.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on E. 32nd St.
Former Nine Line employee connected to death near airport; dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after being hit by car Sunday in Hinesville

Latest News

Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before White House visit
One of the planes landed upside down on a runway, and the other went up in flames near an...
4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration