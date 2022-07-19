New Statesboro project combines nature and education

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new project in Statesboro is combining nature and education.

It’s called the ‘Blind Willie McTell Trail Tree Walk’.

The train connects Downtown Statesboro and Georgia Southern university.

Along the trail are 30 different types of trees.

All labeled with their common names and scientific names.

There’s even a virtual map showing all the trees along the trail.

Click here for the virtual map.

