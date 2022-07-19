Sky Cams
New Statesboro project combines nature and education

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new project in Statesboro is combining nature and education.

It’s called the ‘Blind Willie McTell Trail Tree Walk’.

The train connects Downtown Statesboro and Georgia Southern university.

Along the trail are 30 different types of trees.

All labeled with their common names and scientific names.

There’s even a virtual map showing all the trees along the trail.

Click here for the virtual map.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

