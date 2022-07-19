Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

New wave of COVID-19 causing hospitalizations to increase

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are more than 50 people in Savannah hospitals with COVID-19 but a Memorial Health doctor says they’re more prepared to treat these patients then they were two years ago.

Out of the 28 people admitted in Memorial Health, 21 of them are in isolation and three are on ventilators.

“The virus continues mutate and that’s the biggest challenge that we face.”

The latest mutation making up about 60 percent of cases in Georgia is the BA 5 variant, according to the Coastal Health District.

COVID cases are up 30 percent in Chatham County and the community transmission index is around 290. But that number is likely higher because at-home tests aren’t included in that number.

Dr. Tim Connelly says majority of people in Memorial’s Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated.

“I will say that we’ve had a large decrease in the number of people dying from COVID. We’re certainly far better prepared to manage those patients then we were in the past. We have all the appropriate medications. We know these medications are affective and we have better resources than we’ve ever had before to deal with COVID right now,” Dr. Tim Connelly said.

The health department will release newly updated numbers on Wednesday.

Officials expect the case count to be even higher because of fourth of July gatherings.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Police lights
Pedestrian killed after tire flies off car, according to police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East 32nd Street.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on E. 32nd St.
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit

Latest News

New wave of COVID-19 causing hospitalizations to increase
New wave of COVID-19 causing hospitalizations to increase
COVID
‘It certainly still is a pandemic’: COVID-19 cases rise again
THE News at 5
‘It certainly still is a pandemic’: COVID-19 cases rise again
Doctor speaks about high demand for vasectomies
Doctor speaks about high demand for vasectomies