New wave of COVID-19 causing hospitalizations to increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are more than 50 people in Savannah hospitals with COVID-19 but a Memorial Health doctor says they’re more prepared to treat these patients then they were two years ago.

Out of the 28 people admitted in Memorial Health, 21 of them are in isolation and three are on ventilators.

“The virus continues mutate and that’s the biggest challenge that we face.”

The latest mutation making up about 60 percent of cases in Georgia is the BA 5 variant, according to the Coastal Health District.

COVID cases are up 30 percent in Chatham County and the community transmission index is around 290. But that number is likely higher because at-home tests aren’t included in that number.

Dr. Tim Connelly says majority of people in Memorial’s Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated.

“I will say that we’ve had a large decrease in the number of people dying from COVID. We’re certainly far better prepared to manage those patients then we were in the past. We have all the appropriate medications. We know these medications are affective and we have better resources than we’ve ever had before to deal with COVID right now,” Dr. Tim Connelly said.

The health department will release newly updated numbers on Wednesday.

Officials expect the case count to be even higher because of fourth of July gatherings.

