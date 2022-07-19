Sky Cams
Housing market normalizing on Hilton Head Island, according to Hilton Head Area Realtors
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Home sales and prices have soared over the past couple of years.

While housing on Hilton head is still selling at increasingly high prices, experts say other numbers are declining showing that the market is finding its new normal.

“At one point a multiple offer scenario was pretty much the norm and now we’re seeing where we’re getting offers on our listings and there might be a couple of offers, but you don’t need 30 or 40 offers to get a good contract on a property,” said Kate Yachini, the president of Hilton Head Area Realtors.

She says year over year, median sales prices in the lowcountry has risen 28.7%, but the number of sales itself has decreased due to a smaller inventory.

“The market is still good, our prices are still high, but the sales are down.”

She wants it to be very clear that this does not mean it’s no longer a sellers market but instead it’s just normalizing what the market looks like for possibly years to come.

