Savannah Police investigate overnight shooting on E. 54th St.

Savannah Police officers are investigating a shooting on E. 54th Street near Live Oak Street...
Savannah Police officers are investigating a shooting on E. 54th Street near Live Oak Street early Tuesday morning(Source: WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are investigating a shooting on 54th Street near Live Oak Street early Tuesday morning.

SPD says one man has serious injuries while another man was also hurt. His injuries are not considered life threatening. E. 54th Street is blocked from Waters Ave. to Live Oak Street while officers investigate.

The Savannah Police Department has not released any information about a shooter in the case.

This is a developing story.

