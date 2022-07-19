Sky Cams
Warrant issued for man in connection with aggravated assault case

Labeitoaizizi Jawari King Jr
Labeitoaizizi Jawari King Jr(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warrant for the arrest of Labeitoaizizi Jawari King Jr, 21, in connection with a Aggravated Assault case on June 27 has been issued by Statesboro Police.

Officers responded to a hospital for a victim who was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds police say.

After that, detectives were able to develop probable cause and issue arrest warrants for King.

King traveled between Statesboro and Swainsboro and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on King’s location should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

