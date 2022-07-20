Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say

Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish from the Pamunkey River.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man has set a new state record after snagging a massive catfish.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Jason Emmel arrowed a blue catfish that weighed 66 pounds, 5 ounces.

Emmel got the catfish from the Pamunkey River and set a new state record for archery.

Officials said Emmel’s catch was certified and is currently recognized as Virginia’s archery state record for blue catfish.

According to the department, the previous record was held by William Bates Jr., with a 62-pound, 4-ounce blue catfish captured in 2021 from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately after federal court lifts injunction
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
Savannah EOA Head Start
Head Start program looking for students & staff for new school year
FILE - Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans...
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday...
US sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on