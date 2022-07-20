Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bryan Co. recreation director fired after claims of sexual harassment

Samose Mays
Samose Mays(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Records released show Bryan County’s recreation director is off the job after claims of sexual harassment.

Documents obtained by WTOC lay out repeated sexual harassment claims against former Bryan County Recreation Director Dr. Samose Mays.

“I just thought it was just joking around, you know? That was it,” Samose Mays is heard saying in a recording.

According to records, Mays was fired on June 10 after working with Bryan County since 2014. The separation notice says he was terminated for quote inappropriate behavior.

Records include a statement from someone who worked for Mays, saying he began harassing them in September 2021.

The harassment is described as “being cursed out” and claims Mays would “berate” them and speak to people as if they were beneath him.

Then the statement claims that Mays’ comments became increasingly inappropriate, detailing how the former director made comments about employees’ bodies.

Documents also show Mays sent an employee a link to porn and audio recordings WTOC got of a meeting the county had with Mays show he admitted to sending it.

“You sent an employee a pornographic video. You as the department director sent an employee a pornographic video,” a county official is heard asking in the recording.

Mays responds, “I understand that, I – I – made, I’m not going to say I made a mistake. I made a bad choice. It’s not a mistake. It’s a bad choice that I made.”

The county says they have no comment because they don’t comment on personnel matters. Mays said he has also no comment.

The audio recordings show Mays asked to keep his job.

“I’m not a bad person, but I am human. And I made mistake. No, a choice, not a mistake. Is there any way that I can stay here, and do what I do for y’all on a high level, that I love doing,” Mays said.

The county official responded, “No.”

Documents also show Mays is not eligible to be rehired with the county.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast

Latest News

THE News at 6
‘It doesn’t take long, 30 second at the most’: Savannah Police warn of leaving car doors unlocked
Savannah State University holds Black in Business forum
Savannah State University holds Black in Business forum
‘It doesn’t take long, 30 second at the most’: Savannah Police warn of leaving car doors unlocked
‘It doesn’t take long, 30 seconds at the most’: Savannah Police warn of leaving car doors unlocked
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction