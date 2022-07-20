Bryan Co. recreation director fired after claims of sexual harrassment

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Records released show Bryan County’s recreation director is off the job after claims of sexual harassment.

Documents obtained by WTOC lay out repeated sexual harassment claims against former Bryan County Recreation Director Dr. Samose Mays.

“I just thought it was just joking around, you know? That was it,” Samose Mays is heard saying in a recording.

According to records, Mays was fired on June 10 after working with Bryan County since 2014. The separation notice says he was terminated for quote inappropriate behavior.

Records include a statement from someone who worked for Mays, saying he began harassing them in September 2021.

The harassment is described as “being cursed out” and claims Mays would “berate” them and speak to people as if they were beneath him.

Then the statement claims that Mays’ comments became increasingly inappropriate, detailing how the former director made comments about employees’ bodies.

Documents also show Mays sent an employee a link to porn and audio recordings WTOC got of a meeting the county had with Mays show he admitted to sending it.

“You sent an employee a pornographic video. You as the department director sent an employee a pornographic video,” a county official is heard asking in the recording.

Mays responds, “I understand that, I – I – made, I’m not going to say I made a mistake. I made a bad choice. It’s not a mistake. It’s a bad choice that I made.”

The county says they have no comment because they don’t comment on personnel matters. Mays said he has also no comment.

The audio recordings show Mays asked to keep his job.

“I’m not a bad person, but I am human. And I made mistake. No, a choice, not a mistake. Is there any way that I can stay here, and do what I do for y’all on a high level, that I love doing,” Mays said.

The county official responded, “No.”

Documents also show Mays is not eligible to be rehired with the county.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.